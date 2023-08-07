Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$1,400.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,291.67.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 4.3 %

TSE FFH opened at C$1,127.98 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,133.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$996.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$938.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 167.6274834 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.