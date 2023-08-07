First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$42.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.33.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$39.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.72 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.