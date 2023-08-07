Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$63.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.92.
Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FTS opened at C$53.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.45 and a 52 week high of C$62.00.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
