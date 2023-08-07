Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$36.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$46.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

