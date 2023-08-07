Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$36.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
TSE GIL opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$35.76 and a 12-month high of C$46.20. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total value of C$298,146.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
