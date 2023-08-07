National Bank Financial Cuts Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$46.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.59. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$35.76 and a one year high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Stories

