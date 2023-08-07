Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.6 %

GIL stock opened at C$41.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$35.76 and a 52 week high of C$46.20.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.81, for a total transaction of C$298,146.00. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

