Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 41.63% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of C$104.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.6349745 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

