Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Headwater Exploration Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.
Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 61.54%.
About Headwater Exploration
Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.
