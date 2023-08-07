Scotiabank Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGMFree Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$45.63.

TSE:IGM opened at C$38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$33.45 and a 52-week high of C$43.97. The firm has a market cap of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.96%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

