TD Securities Cuts IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$45.63.

IGM Financial Price Performance

TSE:IGM opened at C$38.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.54. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.45 and a 12-month high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial Dividend Announcement

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.96%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

