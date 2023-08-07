Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Target Price to C$38.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance
Shares of JWEL opened at C$27.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.38. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$26.53 and a one year high of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.99.
Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.
