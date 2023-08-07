Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James dropped their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 2.7 %

TSE LIF opened at C$30.15 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$26.66 and a 52 week high of C$39.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.63.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Increases Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$47.21 million for the quarter. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty had a net margin of 109.17% and a return on equity of 39.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.1405128 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.22%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

