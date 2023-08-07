CIBC Raises Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$27.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LSPD. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$23.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.78. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$16.95 and a 12 month high of C$32.26.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

