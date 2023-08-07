Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$194.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$184.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$175.86.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$136.02 and a 52 week high of C$185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$173.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.98.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 85.49%.

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.