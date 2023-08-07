Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$139.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.86.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$176.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$173.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$169.98. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$136.02 and a 1-year high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of C$79.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 85.49%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

