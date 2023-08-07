Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Energy Vault has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 35.10% and a negative net margin of 78.13%. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73. Energy Vault has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.72.

In related news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $109,650. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRGV. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRGV. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

