PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 44.30% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 228.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

