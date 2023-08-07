Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spin Master from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.50.

Spin Master Stock Performance

TSE:TOY opened at C$36.40 on Friday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

Spin Master Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

