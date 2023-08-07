Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.48 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Trican Well Service Dividend Announcement

Trican Well Service ( TSE:TCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$297.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.43 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.5750963 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

See Also

