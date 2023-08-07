Royal Bank of Canada Boosts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$5.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 target price on STEP Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of STEP stock opened at C$4.09 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.63 and a 1 year high of C$6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$292.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.66.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

