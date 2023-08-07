STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Acumen Capital set a C$6.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of STEP opened at C$4.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.65.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.