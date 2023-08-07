TD Securities Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPB. Atb Cap Markets raised Superior Plus from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.45.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

TSE:SPB opened at C$9.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.32. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.10 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.71 billion. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.50%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

