Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Laurentian reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Slate Office REIT Trading Down 1.3 %

Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$1.48 and a 52-week high of C$4.82.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

