Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$27.00.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.31. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$18.85 and a 12-month high of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -27.27%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

