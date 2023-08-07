Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Raised to C$37.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$18.85 and a 1-year high of C$31.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.31.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Maple Leaf Foods ( TSE:MFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

