Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price at $42.13

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.13.

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

