DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,912 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.