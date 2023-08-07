Financial Analysis: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) vs. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $23.36 million 13.53 $15.68 million $0.76 17.89 BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 18.67% 11.29% 4.81% BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 194.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 0 3 0 2.50 BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on October 30, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.