Head to Head Survey: Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dada Nexus and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $1.39 billion 1.18 -$291.13 million ($1.07) -5.69 Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.58 -$16.33 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -20.13% -19.13% -14.97% Grom Social Enterprises -279.84% -67.85% -51.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dada Nexus and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.6% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Dada Nexus has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dada Nexus and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dada Nexus currently has a consensus price target of $13.18, suggesting a potential upside of 116.46%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.36%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Summary

Dada Nexus beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

