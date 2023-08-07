Critical Review: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $68.63, indicating a potential upside of 140.37%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $3.37, indicating a potential upside of 125.95%. Given NovoCure’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Lucid Diagnostics.

This table compares NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -34.35% -40.21% -14.84% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -251.52% -149.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Lucid Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $537.84 million 5.66 -$92.53 million ($1.65) -17.30 Lucid Diagnostics $380,000.00 170.13 -$56.17 million ($1.49) -1.00

Lucid Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.