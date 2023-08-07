Critical Survey: TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) and Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Loncor Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $35.16 million 3.03 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -38.50 Loncor Gold N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.01) -26.24

Loncor Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loncor Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loncor Gold has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Loncor Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TRX Gold and Loncor Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Loncor Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 237.66%. Loncor Gold has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 223.93%. Given TRX Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Loncor Gold.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Loncor Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -9.55% -11.99% -8.65% Loncor Gold N/A -6.20% -5.99%

Summary

Loncor Gold beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo. It also holds 100% interest in the Isiro properties that consist of 11 exploration permits covering an area of 1,884 square kilometers situated in the province of Haut Uele, in northeastern Congo. In addition, Loncor Gold Inc. owns interest in North Kivu, Ngayu, Devon, Navarro, Makapela, and Yindi projects. The company was formerly known as Loncor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Gold Inc. in June 2021. Loncor Gold Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

