Financial Analysis: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) versus Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG)

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) and Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudflare and Great Elm Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudflare $975.24 million 23.66 -$193.38 million ($0.67) -103.76 Great Elm Group $67.97 million 0.93 -$14.89 million ($0.81) -2.54

Great Elm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudflare. Cloudflare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudflare -19.61% -21.58% -5.21% Great Elm Group -75.75% -86.30% -27.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Cloudflare and Great Elm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.4% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Great Elm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Cloudflare has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Group has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cloudflare and Great Elm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudflare 2 10 11 0 2.39 Great Elm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudflare presently has a consensus price target of $65.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.18%. Given Cloudflare’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Great Elm Group.

Summary

Cloudflare beats Great Elm Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc. operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. It also offers website and application performance solutions, including content delivery, load balancing, DNS, agro smart routing, video stream delivery, content optimization, virtual backbone, always online, and cloudflare waiting room and registrar; and network services, which deliver network connectivity, security, and performance to customers as a service, including WAN, WARP, magic transit, magic firewall, cloudflare network interconnect, and spectrum. In addition, the company provides zero trust services, such as cloudflare access, cloudflare gateway, remote browser isolation, cloud access security broker, cloudflare area 1 email security, and data loss prevention products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Further, it provides developer-based solutions consisting of cloudflare workers, pages, stream, and images, as well as Cloudflare Data Localization suite, a tool that set rules and controls at the network edge; durable objects and R2 object storage products; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer app to browse the Internet; and consumer VPN for consumers to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in the technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc. engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment. It also offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc. in December 2020. Great Elm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

