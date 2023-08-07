Comstock (NYSE:LODE) versus Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Head to Head Analysis

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock and Green Plains Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $154,275.00 347.45 -$45.95 million ($0.59) -0.88 Green Plains Partners $79.77 million 3.86 $40.65 million $1.65 8.04

Risk & Volatility

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Plains Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comstock has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -29,186.45% -51.07% -30.16% Green Plains Partners 49.38% 3,308.95% 33.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Green Plains Partners has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Comstock.

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Comstock on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements. In addition, it is involved in design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and third-party license services, as well as produces lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, copper, aluminum, and other metals. Further, the company engages in metal processing, mine development, environmental and reclamation operations, and mining services; sells metals, and leases mineral properties. Additionally, it invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company has collaboration agreements with Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

