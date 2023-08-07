Comparing Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) & Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX)

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comtech Telecommunications and Satixfy Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 0 0 2.00 Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecommunications -5.40% -1.25% -0.58% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecommunications and Satixfy Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecommunications $486.24 million 0.57 -$33.05 million ($1.28) -7.73 Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.78 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Satixfy Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point; and small aperture terminals. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power radio frequency microwave amplifiers and related switching control technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

