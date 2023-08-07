Head-To-Head Review: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) versus Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF)

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Keyera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Keyera alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Keyera and EnLink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 1 2 0 2.67 EnLink Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

Keyera currently has a consensus target price of $36.22, suggesting a potential upside of 46.95%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Keyera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

This table compares Keyera and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A EnLink Midstream 4.41% 12.55% 4.16%

Dividends

Keyera pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Keyera pays out 85.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keyera and EnLink Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.48 EnLink Midstream $7.97 billion 0.68 $361.30 million $0.74 15.80

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Keyera. Keyera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Keyera on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in liquids blending activity, as well as provides processing, fractionation, storage, blending, and/or de-ethanization services to the Marketing segment. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.