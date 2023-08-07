Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) versus SEB (OTC:SEBYF) Financial Analysis

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Free Report) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and SEB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A $4.47 6.49 SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 30.60

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of SEB shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and SEB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arçelik Anonim Sirketi 0 0 1 0 3.00 SEB 1 1 0 0 1.50

SEB has a consensus price target of C$92.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.40%. Given SEB’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SEB is more favorable than Arçelik Anonim Sirketi.

Dividends

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and SEB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arçelik Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A SEB N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi beats SEB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products. The company also provides televisions, computers, cash registers, and other electronic devices. It offers its products under the Arçelik, Beko, Grundig, Defy, Arctic, Dawlance, Elektrabregenz, Blomberg, VoltasBeko, Leisure, Altus, and Flavel brand names. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small domestic equipment worldwide. It offers kitchen electrics including electrical cooking products, such as deep fryers, rice cookers, electrical pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, and multicookers; beverage preparation products, which includes filter and pod coffee makers, espresso machines, electrical kettles, and home beer-taps; and food preparation products comprising blenders, soy milk makers, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, and beaters. The company also provides home and personal care, which includes linen care, such as irons and steam generators, and garment steamers; canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners and sweepers, and versatile vacuums, and robots; home comfort products, such as fans, heaters, and air purifiers; and personal care products including hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers and hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it offers cookware comprising frying pans, saucepans, woks, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, and mugs. The company provides its products under various consumer brands including Aron, Asia Vina, Calor, Clock, EMSA, imusa, Kaiser, Krupus, Maharaj Whiteline, MIRRO, Moulinex, OBH NORDICA, PANEX, Rochedo, Rowenta, Samurai, Seb, SUPOR, Tefal T-fal, umco, and WearEver brands. Further, it offers under premium brands, which includes All-Clad, Krampouz, Lagostina, Silit, and WMF brands; and professional brands, such as HEPP, Schaerer Coffee ProCare, Wilbur Curtis, and Zummo brands. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

