Comparing Cabot (NYSE:CBT) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $4.32 billion 0.90 $209.00 million $5.55 12.48 Zentek $50,000.00 3,165.05 -$10.90 million ($0.10) -15.90

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 7.51% 28.94% 9.14% Zentek N/A -49.84% -44.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cabot and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.0% of Cabot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Cabot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cabot and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 0 1 3 0 2.75 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cabot presently has a consensus target price of $89.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.83%. Given Cabot’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than Zentek.

Risk & Volatility

Cabot has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabot beats Zentek on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, cables, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays applications; conductive carbon additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

