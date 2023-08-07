Analyzing Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Disco has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Disco and Experian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $2.15 billion 9.61 $626.82 million N/A N/A Experian $6.62 billion 5.01 $770.00 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Disco.

0.3% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Disco and Experian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 1 2 0 2.67 Experian 1 2 1 0 2.00

Experian has a consensus price target of $2,572.33, indicating a potential upside of 7,037.81%. Given Experian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Experian is more favorable than Disco.

Profitability

This table compares Disco and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 27.97% 24.50% 18.00% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Disco beats Experian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

