Analyzing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Hello Group and BBTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 12.78% 14.91% 9.89% BBTV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 BBTV 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hello Group and BBTV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hello Group currently has a consensus target price of $13.30, suggesting a potential upside of 23.38%. BBTV has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 398.28%. Given BBTV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BBTV is more favorable than Hello Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hello Group and BBTV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $12.37 billion 0.16 $215.20 million $1.15 9.37 BBTV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than BBTV.

Summary

Hello Group beats BBTV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers to its platform's users; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About BBTV

(Get Free Report)

BBTV Holdings Inc., a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution encompass audience growth, engagement, and monetization solutions; creator solutions, including VISO catalyst, VISO prism, and VISO collab; content management services, such as end-to-end digital content and rights management, channel management, and content production; advertising solutions comprising end-to-end video advertising solutions that includes premium content, scale, vertical reach, compliant audience targeting, transparency, and brand safety. The company also offers interactive solutions, including creative development, revenue strategy, and marketing & promotion; and ecommerce solutions, such as product design, store development and management, and promotion and marketing. In addition, it provides Plus solutions, which include direct advertising sales, and content management, as well as develops and publishes mobile gaming apps. BBTV Holdings Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.