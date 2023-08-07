Analysts Set Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT at $46.83

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

TCOM opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

