Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.16. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.77% and a negative net margin of 98.48%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 756.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

