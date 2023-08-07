Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$135.23

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at C$119.44 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$111.88 and a 12 month high of C$137.64. The company has a market cap of C$85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.63.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.15 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$8.44 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 13.2820237 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.57%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.