Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives $56.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.93.
GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.
In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guardant Health news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.87.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $137.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 836.03% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
