Analysts Set Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) PT at $22.00

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $19.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. Vertex has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $23.77.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $457,226.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock worth $32,639,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $11,858,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $10,345,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth about $7,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 10.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,632,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,661,000 after purchasing an additional 345,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

