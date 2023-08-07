Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Target Price at C$9.90

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.60 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$8.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.47. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.18 and a 52-week high of C$10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.2638611 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.76%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.