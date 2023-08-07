Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Receives C$17.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.93.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shawcor from C$29.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

SCL opened at C$16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.97. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$4.99 and a 52 week high of C$16.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 656.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite that are used for oil and gas gathering, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets.

