Brokerages Set Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) PT at $55.00

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Neste Oyj Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.19.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

