Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $34.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of COLD opened at $32.21 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

