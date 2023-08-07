EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) vs. Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Critical Review

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) and EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. EDP Renováveis pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EDP Renováveis pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Drax Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Drax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of EDP Renováveis shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Drax Group and EDP Renováveis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Drax Group and EDP Renováveis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 EDP Renováveis 1 3 1 1 2.33

Drax Group currently has a consensus price target of $878.83, indicating a potential upside of 11,003.39%. EDP Renováveis has a consensus price target of $21.98, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Given Drax Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Drax Group is more favorable than EDP Renováveis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drax Group and EDP Renováveis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.78 EDP Renováveis N/A N/A N/A $0.10 189.90

Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EDP Renováveis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Drax Group beats EDP Renováveis on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station with an installed capacity of 3,906 megawatts (MW) located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 MW located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland. It also owns and operates Daldowie fuel plant that processes sludge, a plant that converts it into dry low-odour fuel pellets. In addition, the company manufactures and sells compressed wood pellets; and supplies renewable electricity. Drax Group plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, S.A., a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. EDP Renováveis, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A.

