Barclays Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $220.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Wingstop from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wingstop from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.45.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $108.34 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 982,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after acquiring an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.