WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 6/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. On average, analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.60 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

WhiteHorse Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at WhiteHorse Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.74%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,673 shares of company stock worth $402,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHF. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

Further Reading

